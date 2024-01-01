Lab Tested Full Spectrum CBD Delta 9 THC Glass Dropper Bottle Safe & Natural CO2 Extraction 100% Natural Ingredients Non-GMO No Additives or Preservatives Available in 600mg and 1200mg
Exhale’s mission is to care for our consumers by giving them access to the best locally-produced hemp products. We are here to provide the most popular cannabinoid globally, Delta 9! When it comes to hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, Exhale Wellness is raising the bar!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!