Lab Tested Full Spectrum CBD

Delta 9 THC

Glass Dropper Bottle

Safe & Natural CO2 Extraction

100% Natural Ingredients

Non-GMO

No Additives or Preservatives

Available in 600mg and 1200mg



Exhale’s mission is to care for our consumers by giving them access to the best locally-produced hemp products. We are here to provide the most popular cannabinoid globally, Delta 9! When it comes to hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, Exhale Wellness is raising the bar!

Show more