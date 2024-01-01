Exhale Wellness - HHC Disposable Cart - Sour Candy - 1g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

HHC Distillate + Natural Terpenes
3rd Party Lab Tested
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil
High Potency, Delicious Flavor
Farm Bill Compliant

Sour Candy’s delicious apple and cherry flavors will send you to cloud nine in style. The tart flavors and soothing aroma pair perfectly with the relaxing effects. Sour Candy is best enjoyed during the day, as it can provide natural energy that will put some extra pep in your step!

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
