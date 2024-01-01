HHC Distillate + Natural Terpenes 3rd Party Lab Tested No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil High Potency, Delicious Flavor Farm Bill Compliant
Sour Candy’s delicious apple and cherry flavors will send you to cloud nine in style. The tart flavors and soothing aroma pair perfectly with the relaxing effects. Sour Candy is best enjoyed during the day, as it can provide natural energy that will put some extra pep in your step!
