Exhale Wellness - HHC Disposable Vape - Pineapple Express - 2g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

Strain: Pineapple Express
Hemp-derived HHC Distillate
All-in-One Vaping Device
Fully Disposable
Draw-Activated
Rechargeable
Flavored With All-natural Terpenes
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil
No Additives or Preservatives

If you need a pick-me-up, then you need to board the Pineapple Express! This HHC Disposable Vape boosts your creativity with a vivid and buzzy euphoria that will help you plow through your day with ease.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item