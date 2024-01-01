Strain: Pineapple Express

Hemp-derived HHC Distillate

All-in-One Vaping Device

Fully Disposable

Draw-Activated

Rechargeable

Flavored With All-natural Terpenes

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil

No Additives or Preservatives



If you need a pick-me-up, then you need to board the Pineapple Express! This HHC Disposable Vape boosts your creativity with a vivid and buzzy euphoria that will help you plow through your day with ease.

