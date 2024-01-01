Strain: Purple Space Hemp-derived HHC Distillate All-in-One Vaping Device Fully Disposable Draw-Activated Rechargeable Flavored With All-natural Terpenes No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil No Additives or Preservatives
The perfect way to de-stress and elevate your mood, our all-in-one HHC Disposable Vape delivers a clear-headed, light euphoria to keep you focused and relaxed whenever and wherever you need it.
