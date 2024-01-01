Exhale Wellness - HHC Disposable Vape - Sour Candy - 1g

About this product

Strain: Sour Candy
Hemp-derived HHC Distillate
All-in-One Vaping Device
Fully Disposable
Draw-Activated
Rechargeable
Flavored With All-natural Terpenes
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil
No Additives or Preservatives

Pucker up for a mouthwatering and mind-blowing experience with our Sour Candy HHC Disposable Vape! This natural terpene-flavored vape has a savory tropical flavor reminiscent of those juicy sugar-coated candies we couldn’t get enough of as kids.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
