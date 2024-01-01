Strain: Sour Candy Hemp-derived HHC Distillate All-in-One Vaping Device Fully Disposable Draw-Activated Rechargeable Flavored With All-natural Terpenes No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil No Additives or Preservatives
Pucker up for a mouthwatering and mind-blowing experience with our Sour Candy HHC Disposable Vape! This natural terpene-flavored vape has a savory tropical flavor reminiscent of those juicy sugar-coated candies we couldn’t get enough of as kids.
