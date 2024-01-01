Exhale Wellness - Maui Wowie - THCa + Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape - 2g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Maui Wowie Strain
All-in-one device
Draw-activated, rechargeable, and disposable
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil
THCa extract and pure Delta-8 distillate
Flavored with natural terpenes

The intensity and sweet flavors of the classic sativa strain known as Maui Wowie are legendary among hemp fans! Hawaii’s volcanic soil gave rise to the original Maui Wowie plants, which are known for their tropical scents and stress-relieving sensations.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
