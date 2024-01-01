Maui Wowie Strain All-in-one device Draw-activated, rechargeable, and disposable No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil THCa extract and pure Delta-8 distillate Flavored with natural terpenes
The intensity and sweet flavors of the classic sativa strain known as Maui Wowie are legendary among hemp fans! Hawaii’s volcanic soil gave rise to the original Maui Wowie plants, which are known for their tropical scents and stress-relieving sensations.
