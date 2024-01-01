Maui Wowie Strain

All-in-one device

Draw-activated, rechargeable, and disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

THCa extract and pure Delta-8 distillate

Flavored with natural terpenes



The intensity and sweet flavors of the classic sativa strain known as Maui Wowie are legendary among hemp fans! Hawaii’s volcanic soil gave rise to the original Maui Wowie plants, which are known for their tropical scents and stress-relieving sensations.

