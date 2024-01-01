Premium THCa Hemp Flower Gelato Strain (Indica Dominant) 41% Total THCa 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Gelato’s impressive flavor results from crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mints Girl Scout Cookies, two strains known for their potency and distinctive taste. The pungent aroma is somewhere between a blueberry pie and an orange creamsicle, with an herbal, woody undertone.
