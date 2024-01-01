Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower - Gelato - 4g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Premium THCa Hemp Flower
Gelato Strain (Indica Dominant)
41% Total THCa
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Gelato’s impressive flavor results from crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mints Girl Scout Cookies, two strains known for their potency and distinctive taste. The pungent aroma is somewhere between a blueberry pie and an orange creamsicle, with an herbal, woody undertone.

At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
