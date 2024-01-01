Premium THCa Hemp Flower

Gelato Strain (Indica Dominant)

41% Total THCa

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



Gelato’s impressive flavor results from crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mints Girl Scout Cookies, two strains known for their potency and distinctive taste. The pungent aroma is somewhere between a blueberry pie and an orange creamsicle, with an herbal, woody undertone.

