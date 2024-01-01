Exhale Wellness - THCa flower - Grape Frosty - 4g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - THCa flower - Grape Frosty - 4g

About this product

Premium THCA Hemp Flower
Grape Fristy Strain (Indica)
39% Total THCa
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Clocking in at nearly 40% THCA, Grape Frosty is a tasty Indica, perfect for unwinding after a long day. Grape Frosty THCA Flower’s delicious berry & fruity flavors offer a generous helping of sweet relaxation that will have you licking your lips and relishing its soothing, sedative effects.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item