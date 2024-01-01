Premium THCA Hemp Flower

Grape Fristy Strain (Indica)

39% Total THCa

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



Clocking in at nearly 40% THCA, Grape Frosty is a tasty Indica, perfect for unwinding after a long day. Grape Frosty THCA Flower’s delicious berry & fruity flavors offer a generous helping of sweet relaxation that will have you licking your lips and relishing its soothing, sedative effects.

