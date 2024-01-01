Premium THCA Hemp Flower

Space Junkie Strain (Sativa)

36% Total THCa

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



Send your senses into orbit with this creamy and citrusy Sativa that delivers energizing effects and flavor in equal measure. Space Junkie THCa Flower is a great daytime strain that looks as good as it tastes, balancing skunky and sweet notes with hints of grapefruit and lemonade.

