Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower - Space Junkie - 4g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Premium THCA Hemp Flower
Space Junkie Strain (Sativa)
36% Total THCa
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Send your senses into orbit with this creamy and citrusy Sativa that delivers energizing effects and flavor in equal measure. Space Junkie THCa Flower is a great daytime strain that looks as good as it tastes, balancing skunky and sweet notes with hints of grapefruit and lemonade.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
