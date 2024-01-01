Premium - Fresh Peach Flavored - Libido Delta 9 THC Gummies | Exhale Wellness

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
buy here
  • Photo of Premium - Fresh Peach Flavored - Libido Delta 9 THC Gummies | Exhale Wellness
  • Photo of Premium - Fresh Peach Flavored - Libido Delta 9 THC Gummies | Exhale Wellness

About this product

Fresh Peach Flavor
Amber glass bottle packaging
30 Gummies Per Jar
225mg Delta-9 THC Per Jar
Enhanced Libido Blend Formula
Discreet Shipping

INGREDIENTS:
Nano cannabinoid blend
7.5 mg D9
1.5 mg CBG
1.5 mg CBC
1.5 mg CBN
Mucuna Pruriens (Velvet Bean Extract)
50mg Icariin (Horny Goat Weed)
50mg Muira Puama
15mg Korean Red Ginseng Extract
8mg Boron
5mg L-glutamine
5mg L-arginine
1mg Oyster Zinc Oxide
1mg Methylfolate
1mg BioPerine (Black Pepper Extract)

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item