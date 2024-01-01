We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Premium - Fresh Peach Flavored - Libido Delta 9 THC Gummies | Exhale Wellness
Premium - Fresh Peach Flavored - Libido Delta 9 THC Gummies | Exhale Wellness
by
EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —
CBD —
Potency
About this product
Fresh Peach Flavor
Amber glass bottle packaging
30 Gummies Per Jar
225mg Delta-9 THC Per Jar
Enhanced Libido Blend Formula
Discreet Shipping
INGREDIENTS:
Nano cannabinoid blend
7.5 mg D9
1.5 mg CBG
1.5 mg CBC
1.5 mg CBN
Mucuna Pruriens (Velvet Bean Extract)
50mg Icariin (Horny Goat Weed)
50mg Muira Puama
15mg Korean Red Ginseng Extract
8mg Boron
5mg L-glutamine
5mg L-arginine
1mg Oyster Zinc Oxide
1mg Methylfolate
1mg BioPerine (Black Pepper Extract)
About this brand
EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
