DAILY SUPPORT CBG and CBD Soft GelCAPSULES

2,000mg total Cannabinoids

1,000mg CBG

1,000mg CBD



Looking for an easy way to work CBG into your routine? Our CBG Softgel Capsules offer a convenient way to ingest CBG in a pill form.



30 CBG/CBD softgel capsules per container

33mg CBG per capsule

33mg CBD per capsule

Full spectrum, less than 0.3% THC

American hemp

Lab-tested- call for copy



CBG (cannabigerol) has been called “the stem cell of the hemp plant.” A hemp seed first begins to sprout, it produces CBGa (cannabigerolic acid). When the plant grows and begins to reach maturity, it converts CBGa into THCa and CBDa, which eventually become the THC and CBD molecules we all know. CBG is new and is being studied for its powerful interactions with a number of chronic conditions. Due to FDA regulations we are not permitted to write what conditions Cannabinoids benefit but there is plenty of information available to find.



Using the same recipe as our best-selling CBG Oil, our Daily Support CBG Capsules are a convenient way to take CBG on the go!



Ingredients: Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil, CO2-extracted Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, and Gelatin (Bovine).



Directions. We always suggest starting at a low dose and increasing slowly until you find the dose that works for you. Everyone is different. So take your time finding your personal dose.



Take 1 CBG Capsule per day

If you find you are not experiencing enough positive effects, increase to 2 capsules a day. We recommend spacing them out so try one in the morning and one in the evening.

Keep in mind, that ingesting CBG in a pill form is slower-acting than other methods, so give it time and be prepared for a more subtle/gradual effect over a longer time period- an hour or longer.