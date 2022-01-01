PM Formula CBN & CBD Softgels

30mg of CBD and 10mg of CBN per capsule, along with full spectrum naturally occurring hemp plant compounds.



30 CBN & CBD softgel capsules per bottle

30mg CBD + 10mg CBN per capsule

Full spectrum, less than 0.3% THC

Made from American hemp

Lab-tested for purity



Our PM Formula hemp oil softgel capsules are a full spectrum, whole-plant extract that features a 3:1 ratio of CBD to CBN.



The full spectrum of minor cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other hemp compounds are available and work synergistically with the higher concentrations of CBD and CBN. Cannabinol (CBN) is a minor cannabinoid currently being researched for its sedative properties. Anecdotal evidence also proves compelling when it comes to CBN providing better sleep.

This nighttime CBD + CBN formula are lab-tested for purity, potency, as well as to ensure there are no pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals.



Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, CO2-Extracted Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Gelatin (Bovine)

Call us for our COA lab results. 724-841-1811