Exhemplary Life

Gummy Bears Hemp 40 mg & 100 mg Time Release

About this product

Gummy Bears, Hemp Extract CBD Time Release edibles

5 mg per "bear"

8 per pack = 40 mg

Ingredients: Non-GMO pure hemp extract, corn syrup (from corn) sugar (from beets) water, gelatin, citric acid, pectin (derived from fruit), vegetable oil (palm), carnauba leaf wax, natural and artificial flavors, FD&C yellow #5, red #40, yellow #6, blue #1

** Manufactured in a facility that uses dairy, egg, peanuts, tree nuts and wheat ingredients.
