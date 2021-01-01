Exhemplary Life
Gummy Bears Hemp 40 mg & 100 mg Time Release
About this product
Gummy Bears, Hemp Extract CBD Time Release edibles
5 mg per "bear"
8 per pack = 40 mg
Ingredients: Non-GMO pure hemp extract, corn syrup (from corn) sugar (from beets) water, gelatin, citric acid, pectin (derived from fruit), vegetable oil (palm), carnauba leaf wax, natural and artificial flavors, FD&C yellow #5, red #40, yellow #6, blue #1
** Manufactured in a facility that uses dairy, egg, peanuts, tree nuts and wheat ingredients.
5 mg per "bear"
8 per pack = 40 mg
Ingredients: Non-GMO pure hemp extract, corn syrup (from corn) sugar (from beets) water, gelatin, citric acid, pectin (derived from fruit), vegetable oil (palm), carnauba leaf wax, natural and artificial flavors, FD&C yellow #5, red #40, yellow #6, blue #1
** Manufactured in a facility that uses dairy, egg, peanuts, tree nuts and wheat ingredients.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!