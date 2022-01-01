Don’t get too busy to take care of yourself. These gel capsules make it easy to take your hemp CBD.



Made from Full Spectrum Industrial Hemp and other naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids to your wellness routine. They are so simple and easy you can take them easily where ever you go. Never forget your daily dose.



Active ingredients include Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil, CO2 Extracted Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, and Gelatin.



Hemp Full Spectrum extract CBD 1,000 mg per container.

33.33 mg per gel cap. 30 per container.



Hemp extract derived from Colorado industrial hemp with less than 0.03% THC



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.



Call us for our COA lab results. 724-841-1811

