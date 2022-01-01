About this product
Don’t get too busy to take care of yourself. These gel capsules make it easy to take your hemp CBD.
Made from Full Spectrum Industrial Hemp and other naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids to your wellness routine. They are so simple and easy you can take them easily where ever you go. Never forget your daily dose.
Active ingredients include Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil, CO2 Extracted Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, and Gelatin.
Hemp Full Spectrum extract CBD 1,000 mg per container.
33.33 mg per gel cap. 30 per container.
Hemp extract derived from Colorado industrial hemp with less than 0.03% THC
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.
Call us for our COA lab results. 724-841-1811
About this brand
Exhemplary Life
We believe hemp has the ability to support your health and life.
Our goal is to provide the highest quality products derived from the hemp plant, such as CBD, lotion, soap, shampoo, clothing, & food.
