Individually wrapped so you can take them with you. Convenient and tasty like a popular hard candy that is Jolly on the Ranch! Edibles are the most fun way to get your CBD.



150mg per container with 10mg Hemp CBD with Zero THC in each Hard Candy piece. 15 pieces per package.

Flavors:

Cherry

Grape

Blueberry

Watermelon

Green Apple



CBD Lab Tested Dispensary Grade Hemp CBD



CBD benefits the body



Made in the USA



Fat Free

Low Sodium



Hard Candy Hemp CBD Edible Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Contains 2% or less of: Malic Acid, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Artificial Color Red#40, Blue 1, Yellow 5, Yellow 6



150mg per container with 10mg CBD in each Hard Candy.



***Manufactured in a facility that uses dairy, egg, peanuts, tree nuts and wheat ingredients.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.

