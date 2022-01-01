About this product
Individually wrapped so you can take them with you. Convenient and tasty like a popular hard candy that is Jolly on the Ranch! Edibles are the most fun way to get your CBD.
150mg per container with 10mg Hemp CBD with Zero THC in each Hard Candy piece. 15 pieces per package.
Flavors:
Cherry
Grape
Blueberry
Watermelon
Green Apple
CBD Lab Tested Dispensary Grade Hemp CBD
CBD benefits the body
Made in the USA
Fat Free
Low Sodium
Hard Candy Hemp CBD Edible Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Contains 2% or less of: Malic Acid, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Artificial Color Red#40, Blue 1, Yellow 5, Yellow 6
150mg per container with 10mg CBD in each Hard Candy.
***Manufactured in a facility that uses dairy, egg, peanuts, tree nuts and wheat ingredients.
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.
150mg per container with 10mg Hemp CBD with Zero THC in each Hard Candy piece. 15 pieces per package.
Flavors:
Cherry
Grape
Blueberry
Watermelon
Green Apple
CBD Lab Tested Dispensary Grade Hemp CBD
CBD benefits the body
Made in the USA
Fat Free
Low Sodium
Hard Candy Hemp CBD Edible Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Contains 2% or less of: Malic Acid, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Artificial Color Red#40, Blue 1, Yellow 5, Yellow 6
150mg per container with 10mg CBD in each Hard Candy.
***Manufactured in a facility that uses dairy, egg, peanuts, tree nuts and wheat ingredients.
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Exhemplary Life
We believe hemp has the ability to support your health and life.
Our goal is to provide the highest quality products derived from the hemp plant, such as CBD, CBG, CBN, Cannabinoids, Balms, Lotions, Oils, Tinctures, Capsules, Edibles, Hemp Plastics and Straws, & food.
Our goal is to provide the highest quality products derived from the hemp plant, such as CBD, CBG, CBN, Cannabinoids, Balms, Lotions, Oils, Tinctures, Capsules, Edibles, Hemp Plastics and Straws, & food.