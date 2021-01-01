Exhemplary Life
Hemp Chocolate Dark Organic 100 MG
About this product
Our 100 mg dark chocolates (available in Milk Chocolate too) are always made from natural single source organic certified cocoa beans. With 20mg of full spectrum hemp extract per chocolate piece, these delicious confectioneries are sure to get your day started with positive and energetic mood.
20 mg CBD per 7.5 gram net weight chocolate piece. A great choice to keep your sugar intake to a minimum.
INGREDIENTS
Cocoa Paste, Cocoa Butter, Cane Sugar, Vanilla.
NET WEIGHT
Each cube weighs approx 7.5 gram
HEMP EXTRACT CONTENT
20 MG Hemp Extract Each Chocolate Piece
100 mg Hemp Extract total per package.
5 pieces of 20 mg square per packet
