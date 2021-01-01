Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Exhemplary Life

Exhemplary Life

Hemp Chocolate Dark Organic 100 MG

About this product

Our 100 mg dark chocolates (available in Milk Chocolate too) are always made from natural single source organic certified cocoa beans. With 20mg of full spectrum hemp extract per chocolate piece, these delicious confectioneries are sure to get your day started with positive and energetic mood.
20 mg CBD per 7.5 gram net weight chocolate piece. A great choice to keep your sugar intake to a minimum.

INGREDIENTS

Cocoa Paste, Cocoa Butter, Cane Sugar, Vanilla.

NET WEIGHT

Each cube weighs approx 7.5 gram

HEMP EXTRACT CONTENT

20 MG Hemp Extract Each Chocolate Piece

100 mg Hemp Extract total per package.

5 pieces of 20 mg square per packet
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!