New! CBG and CBD. High potency!



CBG product is the first of its kind to feature a 1:1 ratio of CBG to CBD. This is a whole-plant, full-spectrum CO2 extraction.



1000mg CBG,

1000mg CBD

C02-extracted

Whole plant Full spectrum (Less than 0.3% THC)

Colorado hemp

Lab tested

Certified Organic

Certified Vegan

Non GMO



CBG (cannabigerol) has been called “the stem cell of the hemp plant.” When a young hemp seed first begins to sprout, it produces CBGa (cannabigerolic acid). As the plant grows and begins to reach maturity, it starts converting CBGa into THCa and CBDa, which eventually become the THC and CBD molecules we are familiar with. CBG is being studied for its powerful interactions with a number of chronic conditions.



So why aren’t there many CBG products out there? Simple. CBG is found in levels of <1% of most hemp plants. However, modern growing practices have yielded plants with much higher percentages of CBG. State-of-the-art extraction processes, and we are able to produce a tincture rich in CBG, that maintains the integrity from the whole plant. Our CBG is grown and processed in Colorado, and our oils are extracted from the full plant. Other CBG products (even the ones that are described as full spectrum) are in fact isolate-based. These inferior products are misleading and do not come from a single, clean extraction process.



Available sizes: 2000mg/30ml

Potency: 33mg CBG, 33mg CBD/ml



Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, CO2-Extracted Full Spectrum CBG Oil



For best results, store in a cool and dry place away from direct sunlight. If you have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs, please consult a physician before use.



Directions



Take 1 to 2mL sublingually as needed.

Gently squeeze the rubber end and release. The dropper will be half full which indicates a “full dropper”. (Oil will not fill the entire dropper)

Repeat regimen twice a day, once in the morning and once before bed or three times as needed.

Sensitive to flavors? Feel free to mix your oil into your favorite food or drink.



Call us for our COA lab results. 724-841-1811