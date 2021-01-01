Exhemplary Life
Hemp Extract Full Spectrum CBD Tincture - Pet
About this product
Pet - Hemp CBD extract Tincture -
Chicken flavor, 300 mg, 30 ml
Full Spectrum Colorado grown Hemp for your furry family. Whole-plant natural cannabinoids extracted from the Industrial Hemp.
300 mg in the 3 ml bottle. NOT Psychoactive. NOT marijuana.
Chicken Flavor
Ingredients: MCT Oil, Whole-plant Hemp Extract, Natural Chicken Flavor
Allergy Free
Gluten Free
Non-GMO
Industrial Hemp derived Hemp Extract CBD is non-psychoactive, non-toxic, and non-addictive. CBD contains cannabidiol which is a commonly known cannabinoid found in hemp. It has been studied that CBD provides significant health benefits in many muscle & joint and skin ailments and inflammation.
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.
Chicken flavor, 300 mg, 30 ml
Full Spectrum Colorado grown Hemp for your furry family. Whole-plant natural cannabinoids extracted from the Industrial Hemp.
300 mg in the 3 ml bottle. NOT Psychoactive. NOT marijuana.
Chicken Flavor
Ingredients: MCT Oil, Whole-plant Hemp Extract, Natural Chicken Flavor
Allergy Free
Gluten Free
Non-GMO
Industrial Hemp derived Hemp Extract CBD is non-psychoactive, non-toxic, and non-addictive. CBD contains cannabidiol which is a commonly known cannabinoid found in hemp. It has been studied that CBD provides significant health benefits in many muscle & joint and skin ailments and inflammation.
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!