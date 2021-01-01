Exhemplary Life
Hemp Extract lotion CBD 250 mg
About this product
One of the best anti-inflammatory plants put into an 8 oz bottle to give you our Serenity Lotion. Use it as a massage lotion for added benefit to your clients or just as an everyday lotion.
250 mg of CBD per bottle
Ingredients:
Raw Hemp - Stimulates your bodies endocannabinoid system to help restore balance and healing
Premium CBD Oil - Used for its Anti-inflammatory properties
Damiana - Invigorates and promotes increased energy
Neem - Promotes cardio vascular health
Menthol Crystals - Stimulates the skin and gives the lotion a fresh tingly sensation
Grape Seed Oil - Rich in Vitamin E. Has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-microbial properties
Camphor Essential Oil - Great anti-congesting and anti-spasm compound
Copaiba Balsam Essential Oil** -anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial
Lotion Base
Distilled water
**Oil Specific: Avoid while pregnant. May cause skin irritation.
Industrial Hemp derived CBD is non-psychoactive, non-toxic, and non-addictive. CBD contains cannabidiol which is a commonly known cannabinoid found in hemp. It has been studied that CBD provides significant health benefits in many muscle & joint and skin ailments and inflammation.
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.
