Life Relief Muscle & Joint Balm is a bumped up 1,000mg CBD per 2 oz, (500mg per ounce) and is used for those sore, tired joints, and muscles.



We use Colorado Grown Raw Hemp CBD oil enhanced with Essential Oils of Lavender, Bergamot, Willow Bark, and Frankincense to provide added benefits to sore muscle & joints.



Our Hemp Full-spectrum CBD is an all-natural, product that is non-greasy, Full Spectrum cannabinoids with CannaBiDiol, antioxidants and essential oils to stimulate your body's natural ability to melt away tension and pain.



Our product is hand made in small batches to ensure quality. You should feel relief within 10 minutes from muscle and joint irritation due to physical exertion because the ingredients are quickly absorbed into the skin. CannaBiDiol is absorbed into the skin helping the effected area and known to be popular among those that are battling arthritis, joint pain, inflammation, skin irritations and numerous other health issues.



Soothing scent leaves your skin feeling soft but non-greasy. This natural topical cream contains 1000 mg Full Spectrum CBD that provides maximum bioavailability into the deep tissue skin dermal layers for maximum benefit. Reported to significantly reduce tension related to sore muscles and improve quality of life.



The FDA does not permit us to "claim" any benefits of Hemp CBD, although research has proven salves to soothe sore muscles, joints and calm skin conditions. We have carefully crafted Life Relief with essential oils that have properties that naturally benefit the skin, muscles, joints as absorbed with the Hemp CBD.



We encourage everyone to educate themselves of the benefits of Hemp CBD and Essential Oils. You will not be disappointed with this blend and strength of the 1000 mg per 2 oz. Hemp Full Spectrum CBD.



2 oz - Jar - 1000 mg Hemp Full Spectrum Extract CBD



Ingredients:



Refined Shea Butter,

Hemp Seed Oil

Grape seed oil

Beeswax

Modified Tapioca Powder

Emulsifying Wax

Stearic Acid,

Full Spectrum Industrial Extract CBD,

Salcylic Acid Powder,

Arnica Montana Flower Extract,

Glycerin

Isoprpyl Myristate

Essential oils of: Lavender, Bergamot, Willow Bark, Frankincense

Active ingredients: Willow Bark Extract 2%.....Topical Analgesic



Arnica Montana 1% .......Trauma, Muscle pain, stiffness, & swelling



1x HPUS - 1%. The letters HPUS indicated that this ingredient is officially included in the Homeopathic Pharmacopeia of the U.S.



Other ingredients: Refined Shea Butter, Hemp Seed Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Beeswax, Tapioca, Emulsifying Wax, Stearic Acid, Full Spectrum Industrial Extract CBD, Lavender EO, Bergamot EO, Willow Bark Extract, Salcylic Acid Powder, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Glycerin, Isoprpyl Myristate, Frankincense.



TOPICAL USE ONLY



Industrial Hemp derived Hemp Extract CBD is Non-psychoactive, Non-toxic, non-addictive. CBD contains cannabidiol which is a commonly known cannabinoid found in hemp. It has been studied that CBD provides significant health benefits in many muscle & joint and skin ailments and inflammation.



Hemp extract derived from Colorado industrial hemp with less than 0.03% THC.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.



Call us for our COA lab results. 724-841-1811