Blueberry Wreck is a flavorful delight, delivering a burst of fruity, blueberry goodness that will make your taste buds sing. Enjoy the relaxing and uplifting effects of the Blueberry Wreck strain with this cartridge – it’s a blueberry-infused adventure you won’t want to miss!Introducing Zooted cartridges by Exodus – your convenient ticket to an exceptional journey! Each 2G cartridge is packed with a high-potency blend of Delta 6 THC, THCa, THCP, HXY-10 THC, THCB, and Loud Resin. Take your experience to new heights and enjoy the ride!

