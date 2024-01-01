Candy Rain 5 Gram Disposable THCA Live Badder + HXY 9-THC + Delta 8-THC Live Resin

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

The Candy Rain 5G Disposable has a potent blend of THC-A Live Badder, Hydroxy 9-THC, and Delta 8 Live Resin– the ultimate on-the-go companion, providing a delicious taste with every use!

About this strain

Candy Rain is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  London Pound Cake and Gelato. Bred by Cookies Fam Genetics, Candy Rain is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Candy Rain effects make them feel happy,  relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Candy Rain when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Candy Rain features an aroma of pungent citrus with a flavor profile of fruity berries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Rain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
