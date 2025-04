Chilled Gelato presents a delightful blend of berries, with gentle notes of ripe strawberries and blueberries accompanied by a subtle citrusy tang. These fruity flavors harmonize with underlying hints of creamy vanilla, reminiscent of a luxurious dessert, leaving a lingering and enjoyable sweetness to remember. The Frozen Diamond Collection features THC-A like you’ve never seen it before. We’ve added some unique terpenes and packed them into a 2.2g disposable.The iced-out flavors will have you chilling and shining bright like a diamond.

