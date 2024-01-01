Crunch Berries CB9A + THC-A Disposable 3.5G

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Crunch Berries is a sativa strain with blueberry and mixed berries flavors and a subtle woody aroma. This disposable comes with 3.5 grams of a blend of THC-A, THCP, and CB9A extracts. We’ve also included an LED Smart Screen, a Pre-Heat Function, and other incredible features. Diamond Sauce Collection: Introducing the 3.5G Disposables from the Diamond Sauce Collection! 8G Disposables are battery powered, have variable voltages, and an oil volume system! Features include a smart LED screen, a pre-heat function, and USB-C charging. Each disposable is packed with THC-A, THCP, and CB9A extracts sourced from the finest hemp plants grown in the United States.

About this strain

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
