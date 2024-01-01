Diesel Glue 5 Gram Disposable THCA Live Badder + HXY 9-THC + Delta 8-THC Live Resin.

Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

The Diesel Glue 5G Disposable has a potent blend of THC-A Live Badder, Hydroxy 9-THC, and Delta 8 Live Resin– the ultimate on-the-go companion, providing a delicious taste with every use!

About this strain

Dieel Glue (formerly BCN Diesel) by Kannabia Seed Company is a pungent hybrid cross of familiar and potent genetics. Created by crossing NYC Diesel and Black Domina, this strain produces dense, bullet-shaped buds that stink of citrus and fuel. It achieves this bud structure and density through the addition of Black Domina while the NYC Diesel contributes to the strain’s heady, energetic buzz. Diesel Glue has a snappy 8 week flower time, but has been known to benefit from an extra week for maximum yield and potency. 

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
