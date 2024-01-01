Diesel Glue 5 Gram Disposable THCA Live Badder + HXY 9-THC + Delta 8-THC Live Resin.
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Diesel Glue effects are mostly energizing.
Dieel Glue (formerly BCN Diesel) by Kannabia Seed Company is a pungent hybrid cross of familiar and potent genetics. Created by crossing NYC Diesel and Black Domina, this strain produces dense, bullet-shaped buds that stink of citrus and fuel. It achieves this bud structure and density through the addition of Black Domina while the NYC Diesel contributes to the strain’s heady, energetic buzz. Diesel Glue has a snappy 8 week flower time, but has been known to benefit from an extra week for maximum yield and potency.
