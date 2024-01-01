Dolato Purpz THC-P 2.2G Disposable

by Exodus - Exoclub
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

The Purpz Collection features Pure THC-P and Live Badder, which are both pure and potent. In addition, this high-speed line of 2.2g Disposables is known for maxing out in potency. This means you’re in for a wild ride when you rip into this high-performing collection.

About this strain

Dolato, also known as "Do-Si-Lato" and "Dosi-Lato," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. Dolato has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed-down night in, perhaps paired with a bath and a book.

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
