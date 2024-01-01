Electric Blue CBD9A + THCA + THC-P 3.5G Cartridge

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC 18.5%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Introducing 3.5G Cartridges from the Diamond Sauce Collection! These cartridges are packed with 3.5 grams of THCA, THCP, and CB9A extracts sourced from the finest hemp plants grown in the United States.

About this strain

Electric Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Motor Breath and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Electric Punch is 18.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Electric Punch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Electric Punch’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Electric Punch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
