Frozen Strawberry Frozen Diamonds captures the essence of ripe, fresh strawberries in a cannabis concentrate, delivering sweet, tangy flavors reminiscent of biting into a luscious strawberry. Enhanced with refreshing undertones, it’s like savoring a chilled, strawberry-infused delight. The Frozen Diamond Collection features THC-A like you’ve never seen it before. We’ve added some unique terpenes and packed them into a 2.2g disposable. The iced-out flavors will have you chilling and shining bright like a diamond.

read more