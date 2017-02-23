Giga Bud CB9A + THC-A Disposable 3.5G

by Exodus - Exoclub
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Giga Bud is an Indica strain with fruity apricot flavors and subtle herbal notes. This disposable comes with 3.5 grams of a blend of THC-A, THCP, and CB9A extracts. We’ve also included an LED Smart Screen, a Pre-Heat Function, and other incredible features. Diamond Sauce Collection:
Introducing the 3.5G Disposables from the Diamond Sauce Collection! 8G Disposables are battery powered, have variable voltages, and an oil volume system! Features include a smart LED screen, a pre-heat function, and USB-C charging. Each disposable is packed with THC-A, THCP, and CB9A extracts sourced from the finest hemp plants grown in the United States.

About this strain

Gigabud by G13 Lab is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Big Bud and Northern Lights. This strain produces happy but sleep-inducing effects with an earthy aroma of fresh apricots. Gigabud’s relaxing qualities make it a strain best saved for the end of your day or when faced with sleepless nights.

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
