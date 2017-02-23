About this product
About this strain
Gigabud by G13 Lab is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Big Bud and Northern Lights. This strain produces happy but sleep-inducing effects with an earthy aroma of fresh apricots. Gigabud’s relaxing qualities make it a strain best saved for the end of your day or when faced with sleepless nights.
