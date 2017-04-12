Golden Pineapple CB9A + THC-A + THC-P 8G Disposable

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Introducing the 8G Disposables from the Diamond Sauce Collection! 8G Disposables are battery powered, have variable voltages, and an oil volume system! Features include a smart LED screen, a pre-heat function, and USB-C charging. Each disposable is packed with THC-A, THCP, and CB9A extracts sourced from the finest hemp plants grown in the United States.

About this strain

Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
