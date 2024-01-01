Gorilla Zkittlez is a Hybrid strain with tropical fruit flavors and natural Earthy undertones. This disposable comes with 3.5 grams of a blend of THC-A, THCP, and CB9A extracts. We’ve also included an LED Smart Screen, a Pre-Heat Function, and other incredible features. Diamond Sauce Collection:

Introducing the 3.5G Disposables from the Diamond Sauce Collection! 8G Disposables are battery powered, have variable voltages, and an oil volume system! Features include a smart LED screen, a pre-heat function, and USB-C charging. Each disposable is packed with THC-A, THCP, and CB9A extracts sourced from the finest hemp plants grown in the United States.

