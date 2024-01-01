Gorilla Zkittlez CB9A + THC-A Disposable 3.5G

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Gorilla Zkittlez is a Hybrid strain with tropical fruit flavors and natural Earthy undertones. This disposable comes with 3.5 grams of a blend of THC-A, THCP, and CB9A extracts. We’ve also included an LED Smart Screen, a Pre-Heat Function, and other incredible features. Diamond Sauce Collection:
Introducing the 3.5G Disposables from the Diamond Sauce Collection! 8G Disposables are battery powered, have variable voltages, and an oil volume system! Features include a smart LED screen, a pre-heat function, and USB-C charging. Each disposable is packed with THC-A, THCP, and CB9A extracts sourced from the finest hemp plants grown in the United States.

About this strain

A cross of two popular cultivars, Original Glue and The Original Z, Gorilla Z has medium-to-high THC levels and is for experienced smokers. Sold as seed by leading international breeder Barney’s Farm under an infringing candy name, Gorilla Z is an indica that produces strong feelings of well-being, sedation, and creativity that may be too intense for novice consumers. This gassy strain is astringent, with a thick tropical fruit bouquet and a hint of chocolate. Gorilla Zkittlez can be grown indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 63 days.

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
