Gorilla Zkittlez CB9A + THC-A Disposable 3.5G
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
A cross of two popular cultivars, Original Glue and The Original Z, Gorilla Z has medium-to-high THC levels and is for experienced smokers. Sold as seed by leading international breeder Barney’s Farm under an infringing candy name, Gorilla Z is an indica that produces strong feelings of well-being, sedation, and creativity that may be too intense for novice consumers. This gassy strain is astringent, with a thick tropical fruit bouquet and a hint of chocolate. Gorilla Zkittlez can be grown indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 63 days.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item