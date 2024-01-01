Grape Crush CBD9A + THCA + THC-P 3.5G Cartridge

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Introducing 3.5G Cartridges from the Diamond Sauce Collection! These cartridges are packed with 3.5 grams of THCA, THCP, and CB9A extracts sourced from the finest hemp plants grown in the United States.

About this strain

Grape Crush (or Grapekrush) is an indica-heavy hybrid strain with just enough sativa to keep the high energizing and smooth. This plant was bred by DJ Short to be an outdoor grower, but with the right TLC, Grape Crush delivers indoors as well. The strain comes from Blueberry parents and inherited their purple to blue coloring and their namesake berry flavor. Grape Crush plants flower in 8-9 weeks, and the buds are intended to produce a slow-moving high that relaxes the body and inspires the mind.

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
