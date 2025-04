Green Crack Zooted disposable provides a simple and energizing method to enjoy this beloved strain. With its tangy, fruity aroma reminiscent of mango, Green Crack is an excellent choice for daytime use, leaving you feeling prepared to conquer the day! Introducing Zooted Disposables by Exodus – your convenient ticket to an exceptional journey! Each 3.5G disposable is packed with a high-potency blend of Delta 6 THC, THCa, THCP, HXY-10 THC, THCB, and Loud Resin. Take your experience to new heights and enjoy the ride!

