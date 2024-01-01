Gush Mintz CB9A + THC-A Disposable 3.5G

Gush Mintz is an Indica strain with minty and nutty flavors and a subtle peppery aroma. This disposable comes with 3.5 grams of a blend of THC-A, THCP, and CB9A extracts. We’ve also included an LED Smart Screen, a Pre-Heat Function, and other incredible features. Diamond Sauce Collection:
Introducing the 3.5G Disposables from the Diamond Sauce Collection! 8G Disposables are battery powered, have variable voltages, and an oil volume system! Features include a smart LED screen, a pre-heat function, and USB-C charging. Each disposable is packed with THC-A, THCP, and CB9A extracts sourced from the finest hemp plants grown in the United States.

About this strain

Gush Mints is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mints exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
