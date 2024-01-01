Jelly Donut Purpz THC-P 2.2G Disposable

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

The Purpz Collection features Pure THC-P and Live Badder, which are both pure and potent. In addition, this high-speed line of 2.2g Disposables is known for maxing out in potency. This means you’re in for a wild ride when you rip into this high-performing collection.

About this strain

Jelly Donut is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and French Toast. Jelly Donut is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jelly Donut’s effects include feeling giggly, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jelly Donut when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. Bred by Raw Genetics, Jelly Donut features flavors like grape, sage, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Jelly Donut typically ranges from $40-$60 for ⅛ depending on regional availability. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
