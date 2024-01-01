London Purpz CB9A + THC-A + THC-P 8G Disposable

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Introducing the 8G Disposables from the Diamond Sauce Collection! 8G Disposables are battery powered, have variable voltages, and an oil volume system! Features include a smart LED screen, a pre-heat function, and USB-C charging. Each disposable is packed with THC-A, THCP, and CB9A extracts sourced from the finest hemp plants grown in the United States.

About this strain

London Purpz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Cake and Mendo Purps, two cultivars with strong indica genes. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. London Purpz is a rare and exclusive strain from STIIIZY, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. London Purpz is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us London Purpz effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Purpz when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and insomnia. Bred by STIIIZY, London Purpz features flavors like loud berry and grape that are backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of London Purpz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. London Purpz is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Purpz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
