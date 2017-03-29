Mango Haze CBD9A + THCA + THC-P 3.5G Cartridge

by Exodus - Exoclub
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Introducing 3.5G Cartridges from the Diamond Sauce Collection! These cartridges are packed with 3.5 grams of THCA, THCP, and CB9A extracts sourced from the finest hemp plants grown in the United States.

About this strain

Mango Haze is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights #5Skunk, and Haze. Mango Haze produces uplifting and happy effects that will put you into a cerebral mood. This strain features a mango aroma and flavor that consumers love. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression.

Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
