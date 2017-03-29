Mango Haze CBD9A + THCA + THC-P 3.5G Cartridge
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Mango Haze is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze. Mango Haze produces uplifting and happy effects that will put you into a cerebral mood. This strain features a mango aroma and flavor that consumers love. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression.
