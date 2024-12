The Purple Urkle strain has strong notes of grapes and berries. Also, it has a soft note of plum that rests well on the palate. Our Disposable is approximately 5 grams of a blend of THCA, HXY9-THC, and Delta 8 THC with Live Resin. You'll love the flavors and the longevity of this device, with flavors that linger on your palate.

