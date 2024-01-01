Razz Blast Gigabytes 15000MG Gummies THC-A + THC-P + CB9A
Razzleberry Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Raspberry Kush and Purple Kush. We are still learning about Razzle Berry Kush’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Razzleberry Kush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
