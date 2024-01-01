Sour Blueberry Purpz THC-P 2.2G Disposable

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC 12%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

The Purpz Collection features Pure THC-P and Live Badder, which are both pure and potent. In addition, this high-speed line of 2.2g Disposables is known for maxing out in potency. This means you’re in for a wild ride when you rip into this high-performing collection.

About this strain

Created by Humboldt Seed Organization by crossing Blueberry with Sour Diesel #2, Sour Blueberry is a sativa-dominant hybrid with dense buds covered in orange hairs. The enticing aroma is accompanied by a taste of wild berries and citrus fruit, and the high is often described as cerebral and invigorating.

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
