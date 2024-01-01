The Gigabytes feature a unique blend of THC-A, THC-P, and CB9A, with an impressive 15,000mg per jar. This is the biggest and strongest blend of THC we’ve created. Upgrade your brain function with the blend that reboots and refreshes.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.