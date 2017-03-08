White Dream 5 Gram Disposable THCA Live Badder + HXY 9-THC+ Delta 8-THC Live Resin.
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
A cross between two epic sativa-dominant strains, Blue Dream and White Widow, White Dream is sure to please fans of potent hybrids as it has tested at over 24% THC. The effect is a combination of the energizing and creative cerebral high of the Blue Dream with the intense body buzz of the White Widow.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item