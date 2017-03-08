White Dream 5 Gram Disposable THCA Live Badder + HXY 9-THC+ Delta 8-THC Live Resin.

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

The White Dream 5G Disposable has a potent blend of THC-A Live Badder, Hydroxy 9-THC, and Delta 8 Live Resin– the ultimate on-the-go companion, providing a delicious taste with every use!

About this strain

A cross between two epic sativa-dominant strains, Blue Dream and White Widow, White Dream is sure to please fans of potent hybrids as it has tested at over 24% THC. The effect is a combination of the energizing and creative cerebral high of the Blue Dream with the intense body buzz of the White Widow.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
