White Runtz Purpz THC-P 2.2G Disposable

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

The Purpz Collection features Pure THC-P and Live Badder, which are both pure and potent. In addition, this high-speed line of 2.2g Disposables is known for maxing out in potency. This means you’re in for a wild ride when you rip into this high-performing collection.

About this strain

White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
