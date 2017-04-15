LA Kookies is Los Angeles Kush’s version of the legendary California native, Girl Scout Cookies. This strain takes a potent GSC phenotype and crosses it with OG Kush Breath, a genetic relative of GSC. This tertiary backcross enriches the strain’s Cookie attributes while enhancing its savory terpene profile. The aroma is pungent and doughy with touches of pine, while the flavor is sweet with candied cherries, butter cookies, and earth. This perfect middle-of-the-road hybrid relaxes the body while enhancing mood, making it a natural complement for consumers suffering from chronic pain.