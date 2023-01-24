About this product
0.75g each, available in 1, 2, and 5 packs.
Kimbo Kush – Indica
Kimbo Kush is a strong Indica coming from Blackberry Kush and Starfighter. This creates a powerful sweet fuel flavor with a hint of berry. A longtime favorite before recreational; this one will be sure to give you the classic Kimbo Slice 1-2 punch.
Terpenes:
• Myrcene
• Caryophyllene
Lineage:
Blackberry Kush x Starfighter
Breeder:
Exotic Genetix
EXO uses only the finest ingredients available for our kief infused flower pre-rolls. Our pre-rolls are made exclusively from our own artisan grown in-house premium cannabis with absolutely no shake, ground stems or fillers.
Our passionate team puts a great deal love and care into preparing each and every pre-roll we make. Utilizing an innovative process and only the highest quality paper, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship and wouldn’t produce anything we wouldn’t be delighted to smoke ourselves.
Enjoy the convenience, smooth burn and a beautiful balance of flavor and richness from each and every pre-roll. Packed to perfection, we believe these are some of the finest and highest quality infused pre-rolls available and look forward to sharing them with you for your enjoyment and pleasure.
About this brand
Experience Organics
We focus on true organic cultivation practices using all-natural nutrients and ingredients. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water and hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.