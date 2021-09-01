About this product
0.5 gram each, 1 gram total.
EXO uses only the finest ingredients available for our 100% pure flower pre-rolls. Our pre-rolls are made exclusively from our own artisan grown in-house premium cannabis with absolutely no shake, ground stems or fillers.
Our passionate team puts a great deal love and care into preparing each and every pre-roll we make. Utilizing an innovative process and only the highest quality paper, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship and wouldn’t produce anything we wouldn’t be delighted to smoke ourselves.
Enjoy the convenience, smooth burn and a beautiful balance of flavor and richness from each and every pre-roll. Packed to perfection, we believe these are some of the finest and highest quality pre-rolls available and look forward to sharing them with you for your enjoyment and pleasure.
About this strain
Tangie, also known as "Sunva," is a popular sativa marijuana strain. Bred by DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.
Sour Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
503 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
