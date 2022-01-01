About this product
EXO White x Crackhead
eXo Original
A balanced hybrid, with a lineage from eXo’s White, Headband 707, and Green Crack family of genetics. This results in relaxed and passionate effects, with flavors of citrus, sweet, and a touch of earthiness lingering on the palate.
Terpenes:
• Caryophyllene
• Pinene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!