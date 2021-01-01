About this product

Grind fresher, faster and easier now, with our 5-piece coarse herb grinder!

- Are you tired of fresh, moist herbs getting jammed up?

- Does your material get stuck between the teeth or along the sides?

- Is the chamber for your ground up material too small?



*5 Reasons this is the grinder for you!*



- Our Grinders feature sharp precision CNC aluminum teeth to shred herbs with ease, even when fresh/moist

- Ridges built into the lid push material back into the teeth for a perfect grind every time.

- Large pollen screen allows for the herbs to stay on top while the crystals fall down.

- Perfectly shaped holes allow more material to drop in easier.

- Use the grinder for storage - Powerful neodymium magnet keep the heavy duty lid on tight to keep your ground herbs fresh longer.



BONUS: Remove the screen section, and this grinder becomes short enough for travel, and creates a large super-chamber



Expression Gifts: bringing Etsy a brand you can trust for quality premium grinders.



Package contents:

1 X-Large 2.5 Inch premium grinder (4 part grinder)

1 Mini spatula for collecting pollen/keef

Individually boxed, and shipped discreetly



FEATURES INCLUDE

-Heavy Duty domed top for years of use

-500 micron screen filters pollen/keef down to the lower chamber (includes small spatula to collect your pollen)

-Easily grinds your spices/herbs/bud without leaving large chunks - Even on fresh/moist herbs

-Strong magnetic lid stays tight with the powerful neodymium magnets, so you can use this grinder for herb storage

-Elegant Gun Metal finish is scratch resistant and helps you SAVE TIME AND MONEY - Use less with the same results