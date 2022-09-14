With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.



EXSTAX Energy Delta9 + Live Resin TerpSTAX are made with our high-quality, Delta 9 THC-rich distillate infused with strain specific, all natural cannabis terpenes for a desired effect and a palatable experience like no other.



Jet Fuel, also known as "Jet Fuel OG" sativa dominant hybrid (70% sativa / 30% Indica) cannabis strain with uplifting effects that may ease anxiety. Jet Fuel is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains, offering a powerful 18-20% average THC level and soaring effects, Jet Fuel's name isn't purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes this strain exudes. It also indicates a high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that will eventually level off and lull you into a dream-like state of relaxation.