About this product
With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.
EXSTAX Energy Delta9 + Live Resin TerpSTAX are made with our high-quality, Delta 9 THC-rich distillate infused with strain specific, all natural cannabis terpenes for a desired effect and a palatable experience like no other.
Jet Fuel, also known as "Jet Fuel OG" sativa dominant hybrid (70% sativa / 30% Indica) cannabis strain with uplifting effects that may ease anxiety. Jet Fuel is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains, offering a powerful 18-20% average THC level and soaring effects, Jet Fuel's name isn't purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes this strain exudes. It also indicates a high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that will eventually level off and lull you into a dream-like state of relaxation.
EXSTAX Energy Delta9 + Live Resin TerpSTAX are made with our high-quality, Delta 9 THC-rich distillate infused with strain specific, all natural cannabis terpenes for a desired effect and a palatable experience like no other.
Jet Fuel, also known as "Jet Fuel OG" sativa dominant hybrid (70% sativa / 30% Indica) cannabis strain with uplifting effects that may ease anxiety. Jet Fuel is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains, offering a powerful 18-20% average THC level and soaring effects, Jet Fuel's name isn't purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes this strain exudes. It also indicates a high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that will eventually level off and lull you into a dream-like state of relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
EXSTAX
The Industry's First Stackable .510 Cartridges.
With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.
Inspired by community, collaboration, and innovation EXSTAX amplifies the user experience creating new connections in community, cannabis, and technology.
#STAXONSTAX
With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.
Inspired by community, collaboration, and innovation EXSTAX amplifies the user experience creating new connections in community, cannabis, and technology.
#STAXONSTAX
State License(s)
00000129ESRG43839179