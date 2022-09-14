With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.



EXSTAX Euphoria Delta9 + Live Resin TerpSTAX are made with our high-quality, Delta 9 THC-rich distillate infused with strain specific, all natural cannabis terpenes for a desired effect and a palatable experience like no other.



"Family Cookies," is an (60% Indica / 40% Savita) Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain by Glorious Extracts. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of Family Cookies will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. The high THC content in Family Cookies is ranging from 19-28% is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon.